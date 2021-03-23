Cherokee family believes solar farm near home is to blame for persistent flooding

One Cherokee family says they can't use their home now because floodwaters refuse to go down.

Tiffany Christopher lives off of Moody Lane in Cherokee where her home is still surrounded by water even though there hasn't been any rain the last several days. Now, more rain is moving into the area and that has her terrified she could lose her home.

"I'm afraid I'm not even going to be able to get into my home eventually," said Christopher.

Christopher said this water hasn't gone down, and now, she and her son can't stay at their Moody Lane home.

"I just feel like my home is destroyed. I've got my dogs there, so I am in and out taking care of my dogs. Me and my son can't physically stay there. We have no air and no heat, because our central unit is halfway underwater," said Christopher.

Christopher said in the past, they've had very minor flooding, but the waters have never come up this high and stayed despite the rain moving out of the area. She and her family believe the solar farm that backs up to their property is causing their flooding issues. She's tried contacting the company, Orsted, that owns the solar farm but isn't getting anywhere.

"It's beyond frustrating. I feel like my wheels are spinning and I'm getting nowhere, but I'm still sitting in water," said Christopher.

WAAY 31 reached out to Orsted and a spokesperson for the company said, "Orsted is aware of the concerns raised by certain Muscle Shoals neighbors brought on by the unseasonably heavy rains, which also caused flooding in other parts of the county. We are working diligently to learn more about the situation, including commissioning a third party engineering firm to complete a full analysis of the affected area. We will take appropriate actions to address the situation according to the firm’s independent findings."

"My biggest frustration is not being able to live in my home is not being addressed. I feel like I'm getting put on the back burner. They say they are assessing the situation, but how long does it take to get someone to come out here and see that there is an issue?" said Christopher.

As the rain comes down, Christopher is just praying her home won't flood and the water will go down. Christopher said everywhere she's turned to for help has told her to get a lawyer, but she said that's expensive and right now, it isn't an option.