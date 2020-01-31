Cherokee High volleyball player earns scholarship

It was a big day at Cherokee High School as senior Jadelyn Trice signed a full volleyball scholarship.
Here she is signing to Mississippi University for Women. Trice said she's played
volleyball for years both at Cherokee and on travel teams. She has this message
For others hoping to get a volleyball scholarship.
"Just work hard and keep pushing yourself," Trice said.
