Cherokee County coroner: Body recovered from Little River Canyon State Park

UPDATE: (2:52 p.m.) According to the National Park Service, the victim drowned at Little Falls at Little River Canyon National Preserve around 11:09 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the body belonged to a 23-year-old male from Lithia Springs, Georgia, and it was recovered by Fischer Rescue Squad and Alabama State Troopers.

The National Park Service says the male was swimming with friends when the drowning happened, and bystanders called 911. Rescuers found the body near the center of the basin at the bottom of the falls, officials say.

---------

One person has drowned at Little River Canyon State Park Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee County's Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton said the body was recovered at 12:05 pm. They received the call at 11 a.m.

Deaton said the person appears to have been a swimmer.

At this time, the identity of the person has not been released as authorities notify family.

The National Parks Services and Deaton are handling the investigation. They will be releasing more information later this afternoon.

