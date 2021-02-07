Clear

Cheney says she won't quit the House after Wyoming censure

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, said Sunday she was undeterred by a censure.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 2:19 PM
Posted By: Associated Press, Hope Yen

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, said Sunday she was undeterred by a censure from Wyoming Republicans and criticism from some House colleagues over her vote to impeach Donald Trump, and will not resign or back off her repudiation of the former president.

Cheney said the oath she took to the Constitution compelled her vote for impeachment, “and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure.”

She suggested that if she were in the Senate, she might vote to convict Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump’s trial in the Senate begins Tuesday.

“I would listen to the testimony — I would listen to the evidence,” Cheney told “Fox News Sunday.” “I obviously believe and did then that what we already know is enough for his impeachment. What we already know does constitute the gravest violation of his oath of office by any president in the history of the country, and this is not something that we can simply look past or pretend didn’t happen or try to move on.”

“We’ve got to make sure this never happens again,” she said.

On Saturday, the Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney. Only eight of the 74-member state GOP’s central committee opposed the punishment in a vote that did not proceed to a formal count. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach Trump, even though the House didn’t offer him “formal hearing or due process.”

That followed a 145-61 secret-ballot vote this past week in the nation’s capital in which House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by hard-right conservatives to toss Cheney from leadership over her impeachment vote.

“We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election,” said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne, Wyoming, attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican primary for the House seat in 2016. “The Republican Party needs to put her on notice.”

Cheney has said repeatedly she voted her conscience in backing impeachment for the riot, which followed a rally where Trump encouraged supporters to get rid of lawmakers who “aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world.”

Far from leading a peaceful demonstration, Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement before the Jan. 13 impeachment vote. About two-thirds of House Republicans voted to back Trump’s effort to overturn his November election loss — just hours after his supporters’ deadly siege of the Capitol.

“People have been lied to,” she said Sunday. “The extent to which the president, President Trump, for months leading up to Jan. 6 spread the notion that the election had been stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said she was “afraid to say anything good about Ms. Cheney, I might get her in trouble. But she voted her conscience and we’re all going to have to find some ways to put all of this bickering aside because the American people are counting on us to get some things done.” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., called Cheney “a terrific, capable leader.”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a fixture of the party establishment, blasted her state party for the censure, noting that state Republicans embraced conspiracy theories such as the inaccurate claim that non-Trump supporters were behind the violent protests.

She also was critical of her House colleagues for standing behind Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying that her party — not Democrats — should have been the ones to punish the hard-right Georgia Republican for her online embrace of racist and violent views and bizarre conspiracy theories. The Democratic-led House on Thursday voted to strip Greene of her assignments on the House Education and Budget committees, with only 11 Republicans joining to support the move.

“We are the party of Lincoln, we are not the party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust-deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. That’s not who we are,” Cheney said.

“We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth and that we’re being honest about what really did happen in 2020, so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024,” she said.

Dingell was on CNN’s “Inside Politics” and Toomey appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 471311

Reported Deaths: 8513
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson683221236
Mobile33996645
Madison30626363
Tuscaloosa23006342
Montgomery21417422
Shelby20794187
Baldwin18668227
Lee14277132
Morgan13217220
Etowah12780273
Calhoun12368246
Marshall10959178
Houston9700230
Limestone8914117
Elmore8869152
Cullman8723163
St. Clair8419186
Lauderdale8350179
DeKalb8260149
Talladega7139133
Jackson635278
Walker6251209
Blount5908112
Colbert5867111
Autauga585677
Coffee507178
Dale4395102
Franklin390368
Russell385224
Covington373292
Escambia362755
Chilton360982
Tallapoosa3393124
Clarke332740
Dallas3268122
Chambers325981
Pike281556
Lawrence271778
Marion265481
Winston239652
Bibb233453
Geneva231758
Marengo221339
Pickens214443
Barbour200245
Hale200256
Fayette191646
Butler186362
Henry174236
Cherokee172936
Monroe162329
Randolph155337
Washington149129
Clay135452
Crenshaw135149
Macon133139
Cleburne131831
Lowndes126842
Lamar126730
Wilcox116522
Bullock112129
Perry105823
Conecuh103123
Sumter95228
Greene82429
Coosa74622
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 742213

Reported Deaths: 10463
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby825771356
Davidson76235788
Knox42459522
Hamilton38050410
Rutherford35838336
Unassigned25287198
Williamson23627184
Sumner19736285
Out of TN1686798
Montgomery16210184
Wilson15558191
Sullivan13512254
Blount12922158
Washington12561222
Bradley11906128
Maury11875152
Sevier11338146
Putnam10583165
Madison9728206
Robertson8306106
Hamblen7597151
Anderson7359143
Greene6990134
Tipton663792
Coffee6003104
Gibson5967129
Dickson588298
Cumberland5739103
Bedford5629109
Roane557396
McMinn549284
Lawrence544778
Loudon541862
Carter5417139
Warren526366
Jefferson523596
Dyer505192
Monroe496780
Hawkins492488
Franklin445876
Fayette433465
Obion417290
Rhea405765
Lincoln401155
Marshall376550
Cocke376284
Cheatham368038
Weakley358753
Campbell355051
Henderson348870
Giles346889
Carroll332878
White327359
Hardeman325562
Hardin313658
Lauderdale307941
Macon304666
Henry280470
Wayne277726
Overton266953
McNairy260346
DeKalb257648
Haywood254358
Claiborne248451
Marion246438
Smith242733
Scott240639
Hickman238639
Trousdale234319
Grainger228245
Fentress222141
Johnson212837
Morgan205323
Chester189144
Crockett188443
Bledsoe187911
Unicoi173248
Cannon168625
Lake165624
Polk161221
Union153426
Grundy151626
Decatur151532
Sequatchie150124
Humphreys145420
Benton139437
Lewis138123
Meigs124519
Stewart117325
Jackson110927
Clay99529
Perry98825
Houston97127
Moore86313
Pickett71221
Van Buren69015
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events