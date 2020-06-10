Chemical spill reported on Redstone Arsenal; some workers sheltering in place

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the arsenal says the spill happened in a lab environment in Building 4500. They say no one was hurt, and there is no damage.

The Redstone Arsenal Fire Department is handling the spill and has secured the scene. We're told an official statement will be released this afternoon.

Officials say precautions are being taken in the area to ensure the safety and security of workers.

FROM EARLIER:

A chemical spill is reported Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. on Redstone Arsenal.

The spill is in the area of Building 4500 on Martin Road, near Marshall Space Flight Center. A quarter of a mile radius is closed off.

People in Building 4500, the Redstone Test Center, are ordered to shelter in place. Martin Road is closed, and people should avoid the area.

