Chef from Florence restaurant competing in Alabama Seafood Cook-off

Chef Ramon Jacobsen of Florence’s Odette restaurant will compete this week in the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off.

Who doesn’t love Alabama Gulf Seafood? Well, the Alabama Gulf Seafood representatives today announced finalists for the 5th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off, which will be held Wednesday, May 1, at the Bayou La Batre Community Center in Irvington, Ala.

Chefs Ramon Jacobsen of Odette (Florence), Jeremiah Matthews of SouthWood Kitchen (Daphne), Matthew Palamara of Coastal Alabama Community College (Gulf Shores) and Scott Simpson, The Depot (Auburn) will compete for the state’s top seafood prize. The winner of the event will go on to represent the state of Alabama in the 16th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off (GASCO) in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be an automatic qualifier in the 2019 World Food Championship to be held in Dallas, TX later this year.

Smith – a “Top Chef” Seasons 14 and 16 contestant – will judge the competition alongside Chef Jeremy Downey, 2018 Alabama Seafood Cook-Off winner; Jason Burnett, founding editor of MyRecipes.com and Oyster-Obsession.com; and David Holloway, food writer and enthusiast. Alabama Gulf Coast Chef Ambassador Chris Sherrill will serve as event emcee.

Competition scoring for chef teams (one lead chef plus one assistant) will be judged based on Presentation, General Impression and Serving Methods; Creativity and Practicality; Composition and Harmony of Ingredients; Correct Preparation and Craftsmanship; and Flavor, Taste and Texture.

The May 1 event will be free and open to the public. Additionally, Bayou La Batre’s Taste of the Bayou event, where locals can come and sample fresh Gulf seafood, will run in conjunction with the ASCO. Taste of the Bayou tickets will be $10 each, or attendees may purchase a VIP ticket for $30. For more information, please visit EatAlabamaSeafood.com.