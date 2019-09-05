WAAY 31's Lauren Cavasinni spent time with the Jemison and Lee cheer squads Thursday night ahead of the football game.
Related Content
- Cheerleaders get us ready for Thursday night football at Milton Frank
- Milton Frank Stadium renovations are complete
- Milton McGregor, Alabama's gambling king has died
- Thursday night football, zero week recap
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- Thursday night football: state playoffs recap, round 1
- Week 5: Friday Night Football
- Week 6: Friday Night Football
- Friday Night Football Week 7
- Week 9 Friday Night Football
Scroll for more content...