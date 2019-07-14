Chase leads to shots fired at suspect's vehicle

A chase ended on Alabama Highway 75 in Geraldine Sunday evening where shots were fired by law enforcement at the suspect's vehicle, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators told WAAY 31 that the chase began in the Albertville area and ended on Alabama Highway 75 near the intersection of County Road 54. A patrol vehicle was used to block the suspect and help end the chase.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Deputies said the suspect was struck by gunfire from law enforcement, but the suspects's current condition is not known at this time.

WAAY 31 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information.