Clear

Charley Pride, a country music Black superstar, dies at 86

Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from Covid-19.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 6:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press: Mark Kennedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Charley Pride, one of country music’s first Black superstar whose rich baritone on such hits as “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” helped sell millions of records and made him the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. He was 86.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, according to Jeremy Westby of the public relations firm 2911 Media.

“I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you,” Dolly Parton tweeted.

Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s. Hits besides “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” in 1971 included “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “Burgers and Fries,” “Mountain of Love,” and “Someone Loves You Honey.”

He had three Grammy Awards, more than 30 No. 1 hits between 1969 and 1984, won the Country Music Association’s Top Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year awards in 1972 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award last month by the Country Music Association.

The Smithsonian in Washington acquired memorabilia from Pride, including a pair of boots and one of his guitars, for the the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ronnie Milsap called him a “pioneer” and said that without his encouragement, Milsap might never gone to Nashville. “To hear this news tears out a piece of my heart,” he said in a statement.

Other Black country stars came before Pride, namely DeFord Bailey, who was an Grand Ole Opry member between 1927 and 1941. But until the early 1990s, when Cleve Francis came along, Pride was the only Black country singer signed to a major label. In 1993, he joined the Opry cast in Nashville.

“They used to ask me how it feels to be the 'first colored country singer,‘” he told The Dallas Morning News in 1992. “Then it was 'first Negro country singer;’ then 'first black country singer.′ Now I’m the 'first African-American country singer.′ That’s about the only thing that’s changed. This country is so race-conscious, so ate-up with colors and pigments. I call it 'skin hangups’ — it’s a disease.”

Pride was raised in Sledge, Mississippi, the son of a sharecropper. He had seven brothers and three sisters.

In 2008 while accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Mississippi Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts, Pride said he never focused on race.

“My older sister one time said, ‘Why are you singing THEIR music?’” Pride said. “But we all understand what the y’all-and-us-syndrome has been. See, I never as an individual accepted that, and I truly believe that’s why I am where I am today.”

As a young man before launching his singing career, he was a pitcher and outfielder in the Negro American League with the Memphis Red Sox and in the Pioneer League in Montana.

After playing minor league baseball a couple of years, he ended up in Helena, Montana, where he worked in a zinc smelting plant by day and played country music in nightclubs at night.

Pride was part of the Texas Rangers’ ownership group for the last 10 years and the team will fly the flags at half-staff at Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park on Sunday and Monday in his memory.

“The Texas Rangers join the country music world in mourning the loss of Charley Pride. While Mr. Pride was a legendary performer who entertained millions of fans in the United States and around the world, we will remember him as a true friend to this franchise,” the team said in a statement.

After a tryout with the New York Mets, Pride visited Nashville and broke into country music when Chet Atkins, head of RCA Records, heard two of his demo tapes and signed him.

To ensure that Pride was judged on his music and not his race, his first few singles were sent to radio stations without a publicity photo. After his identity became known, a few country radio stations refused to play his music.

For the most part, though, Pride said he was well received. Early in his career, he would put white audiences at ease when he joked about his “permanent tan.”

“Music is the greatest communicator on the planet Earth,” he said in 1992. “Once people heard the sincerity in my voice and heard me project and watched my delivery, it just dissipated any apprehension or bad feeling they might have had.”

Throughout his career, he sang positive songs instead of sad ones often associated with country music.

“Music is a beautiful way of expressing oneself and I truly believe music should not be taken as a protest,” he told The Associated Press in 1985. “You can go too far in anything — singing, acting, whatever — and become politicized to the point you cease to be an entertainer.”

In 1994, he wrote his autobiography, “Pride: The Charley Pride Story,” in which he disclosed he was mildly manic depressive. He had surgery in 1997 to remove a tumor from his right vocal cord.

“Charley Pride was a trail blazer whose remarkable voice & generous spirit broke down barriers in country music just as his hero Jackie Robinson had in baseball,” tweeted director and producer Ken Burns.

He received the Living Legend award from The Nashville Network/Music City News, recognizing 30 years of achievement, in 1997.

“I’d like to be remembered as a good person who tried to be a good entertainer and made people happy, was a good American who paid his taxes and made a good living,” he said in 1985. “I tried to do my best and contribute my part.”

He is survived by his wife, Rozene, whom he married in 1956; three children, Kraig, Dion and Angela; and several grandchildren.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 288775

Reported Deaths: 4086
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson39541559
Mobile21937387
Madison16459163
Tuscaloosa15100193
Montgomery13557259
Shelby1241187
Baldwin10489141
Lee859574
Morgan825962
Etowah781980
Calhoun7658129
Marshall765064
Houston597051
DeKalb572148
Cullman554157
Limestone514749
St. Clair510762
Lauderdale497060
Elmore487072
Walker4355113
Talladega424162
Jackson423225
Colbert373653
Blount366347
Autauga323342
Coffee285425
Franklin282834
Dale271359
Chilton251447
Covington248738
Dallas248134
Russell24466
Escambia223432
Tallapoosa203693
Chambers198255
Clarke176024
Pike172316
Marion164839
Winston162125
Lawrence154136
Marengo140025
Bibb139840
Geneva138815
Pickens138324
Butler128944
Barbour126430
Cherokee116724
Fayette114316
Randolph111828
Hale111033
Washington100322
Clay99528
Henry9618
Monroe90811
Cleburne87014
Lowndes85230
Macon83124
Lamar8309
Conecuh77315
Crenshaw76632
Perry7349
Bullock72320
Wilcox69918
Sumter64322
Greene52819
Choctaw44420
Coosa4264
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 436262

Reported Deaths: 5327
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby53864730
Davidson48599461
Knox23316200
Rutherford21504191
Hamilton20322206
Williamson1333996
Sumner11986156
Out of TN1078156
Wilson915699
Montgomery810797
Sullivan7997128
Washington7577129
Unassigned711538
Maury711083
Blount701568
Putnam672887
Bradley660745
Madison6189125
Sevier612644
Robertson464062
Hamblen424465
Tipton423142
Greene389179
Gibson384176
Anderson380439
Dyer357061
Coffee353346
Bedford344946
Dickson342041
Carter336174
Lawrence329141
McMinn321560
Cumberland307643
Obion301960
Roane298239
Warren294621
Jefferson281039
Loudon278322
Monroe270747
Fayette259240
Franklin258741
Hawkins249841
Hardeman244940
Weakley243638
Lauderdale225625
Henderson222337
Lincoln222025
Rhea215439
Carroll213438
White212328
Marshall209122
Wayne208614
Macon206532
Hardin204730
Cheatham197418
Cocke197131
Trousdale196812
Campbell189926
Henry184624
Haywood182230
Giles179152
Overton167738
Smith160520
Johnson157825
McNairy155434
DeKalb149325
Scott141510
Fentress141227
Hickman141120
Marion141022
Bledsoe13216
Crockett128529
Grainger127621
Lake12749
Chester116725
Claiborne116611
Unicoi107330
Decatur103515
Cannon9795
Benton97620
Morgan9728
Lewis91416
Grundy90614
Union8806
Humphreys8678
Polk83915
Jackson79317
Sequatchie6975
Stewart68618
Houston65221
Clay64719
Meigs64713
Perry59322
Moore4714
Pickett43816
Van Buren4294
Hancock2414

Most Popular Stories

Community Events