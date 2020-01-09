Clear
Charles Barkley makes big donation to Miles College

The former Auburn and NBA star Charles Barkley makes million dollar donation to Miles College.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 3:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he's donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama.

Barkley told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation Wednesday. Knight is the first female president in the college's history.

Knight says Barkley's contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. She says the gift will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution.

Barkley has donated $1 million to three other HBCUs: Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

