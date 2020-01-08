Clear

Charity paying off mortgages on family homes of fallen Huntsville officer, Tennessee officer

Credit: Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Facebook

Both officers were killed in the line of duty in December 2019.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 1:56 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A charity is paying off mortgages for the family members of two fallen police officers.

Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgages on the family homes of fallen Hendersonville, Tennessee police officer Spencer Bristol and fallen Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III.

Officer Clardy was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Officer Bristol was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

