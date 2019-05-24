Clear
Charity Kickball Tournament to be held this weekend

The tournament will be Saturday, May 25th from 9-6 at the Brahan Springs football field.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

A local non-profit, The Legacy Center, is holding its inaugural Legacy Charity Kickball Tournament this weekend. The event will be on Saturday and will be full of activities including music, food, a cornhole tournament and more. Representative Laura Hall is the Grand Marshall for the celebrity kickball team. 

Each team will play three games throughout the day. The winner of the tournament will have the opportunity to play in the Legacy Bowl, which will be played against the celebrity kickball team. The money raised from the event will be used to help develop The Legacy Center's Farm to Table Community Initiative. The program will help give local older adults and children the opportunity to build and care for their own garden, while improving their daily nutritional intake.

The Farm To Table Initiative will provide aging adults, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Dementia, the opportunity to educate the next generation how to survive and thrive off the land. 

The kickball tournament is happening from 9 until 6, Saturday at the Brahan Spring Park Football fied. Registration for a team of 10 or more is $250. The community is invited to attend the family-friendly event. 

