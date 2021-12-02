Clear

Charges weighed for Michigan shooting suspect's parents

First responders remain at the scene of a fatal shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021.

Their 15-year-old son is charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism. The prosecutor said there are others "who should be held accountable."

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 7:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley. Investigators said the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley’s father last week.

McDonald said charges still are being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. The prosecutor said there are others “who should be held accountable."

