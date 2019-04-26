Charges dropped in Madison County rape case

According to court documents, the Madison County District Attorney's Office and family of John Mullins, during a hearing on Friday, the state dropped all charges against Mullins, because the victim made untrue statements in the case.

In February of 2018, Mullins was charged with first-degree rape, incest, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and transmitting obscene material to a child.

His trial was scheduled to start on Monday. On Friday, a motion was filed to drop charges in another Madison County court case. Read more about this HERE.

READ: MOTION TO NOLLE PROSEQUI