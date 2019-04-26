Clear

Charges dropped in Madison County rape case

John Mullins

John Mullins' trial was scheduled to start on Monday.

According to court documents, the Madison County District Attorney's Office and family of John Mullins, during a hearing on Friday, the state dropped all charges against Mullins, because the victim made untrue statements in the case.

In February of 2018, Mullins was charged with first-degree rape, incest, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and transmitting obscene material to a child.

His trial was scheduled to start on Monday. On Friday, a motion was filed to drop charges in another Madison County court case. Read more about this HERE.

READ: MOTION TO NOLLE PROSEQUI

