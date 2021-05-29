Chargers season ends with loss to Flames

The season is over for the UAH Chargers after falling to the Lee Flames 10-4 on Saturday.

Playing an elimination game in the NCAA South Regional, Lee got off to a hot start with a three-run first. UAH quickly answered back, plating four and grabbing the lead in the second.

Unfortunately, the Chargers' offense would fizzle out while the Flames were getting hot. Lee quickly retook the lead and built off it, scoring seven unanswered runs to win the game.

The Chargers finish the campaign 23-20. Not counting 2020, 23 wins is the fewest UAH has had in a season since 2008.