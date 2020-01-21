Chargers looking good in newest rankings

UAH Basketball is back home inside Spragins Hall after a full week on the road where the guys went 2-1 while the women went 1-2.

"It feels like we haven't been home in forever so it will be really nice to be in front of the home crowd and shoot on the goals we shoot on every day," Seth Swalve, UAH Guard, said.

Chargers Men's Basketball Coach, John Shulman, said his team is in the best spot they've been all year.

"This is a different basketball team than we had last year, then they had last year," Shulman said. "But to be 14-3 and to have really played the three toughest games, I think, in league play on the road, and have a schedule that is pretty comfortable home-wise on the back end of it. We kind of control our own destiny to a point. We need a little help from others, but I love where we are. I love being 14-3 and I love being 16th in the country."