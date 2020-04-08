Chargers find ways to compete at home

The coronavirus has sent UAH athletes home. But the Chargers are still competing, just not how you would think.

It's a Charger Cookoff starring UAH athletes at home.

"I mean that's the only competition, they took away sports from us, so what better way to compete than a cooking show," UAH Soccer Player, Ethan Wilson said.

Teams whipped up their best for the "Ridiculous Recipes with the Chargers" competition.

"It kind of shows our athletes in a fun environment," UAH Sports Information Coordinator, Sam Baldwin, said.

Wilson was excited to take his mind off being quarantined while baking banana bread for the competition repping, the Chargers soccer squad.

"I just let the creative juices flow, got the inspiration for the team, so I jut put on for them," Wilson said.

His sous chef was his mom. Wilson says, despite the circumstances, he's happy to spend quality time with his family in Nashville.

"Mom, give credit to her, she did the baking and everything, she's the man behind the curtains," Wilson said.

Baldwin said the competition brings the athletes and fans together.

"Let them know we are waiting for them to come back," Baldwin added.

Whenever Wilson can safely report back to Huntsville, he's looking forward to his trophy for winning this year's challenge.

"Might give me a bronze banana or something like that, I'm looking forward to see what he has in store," Wilson said.