UAH falls to Lee in NCAA South Regional

The UAH Chargers fell to the Lee Flames 4-1 in the first round of the NCAA South Regional on Thursday afternoon.

The Chargers trailed the Flames for much of the game and had trouble bringing runners home in the loss.

They aren’t done yet though.UAH will play Shorter in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday.

Chargers head coach Hunter Royer says the opponent doesn’t matter at this point, it’s all about staying alive.

“Just gotta survive at this point, find a way to win, do what we gotta do to win tomorrow no matter who we play. Hopefully, we get back to the room, get some food in ‘em, get some rest and get ready to go tomorrow.”