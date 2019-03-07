Chargers face West Alabama in GSC Semi-Final

After UAH's 68-66 victory over West Georgia, prep is starting for West Alabama. The Chargers have dropped both games to the team out of Livingston.
They'll tip off on Samford's campus in the Gulf South Conference Tournament Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
