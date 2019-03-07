Clear
Chargers face West Alabama in GSC Semi-Final

Chargers will play in Birmingham Saturday

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

After UAH's 68-66 victory over West Georgia, prep is starting for West Alabama. The Chargers have dropped both games to the team out of Livingston.

They'll tip off on Samford's campus in the Gulf South Conference Tournament Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

