Chargers celebrating, looking forward after championship win

In the midst of a season many thought wouldn’t get played, the UAH Volleyball team finds themselves champions.

The team defeated Montevallo on Thursday to capture the GSC Spring Championship Series title.

Chargers’ senior Abby Brooks was among those who thought she’d taken the court for the final time last summer. On Thursday, Brooks was named the tournament's most outstanding player. A day later, the senior said it still feels surreal.

“A moment like yesterday really defines the pureness and the beauty of sports,” Brooks said. “This is something that I have been working for for years and years, along with my teammates, and to have 16 girls come together and fight for each other the way that we did yesterday is not something you see very often and it’s something that we will value forever.”

This year is unlike many others. Normally, after a conference tournament or NCAA tournament, the season would be over. Neither of those events ran as normal this year and UAH still has two matches left on the schedule. Head coach Jon Moseley says the team will look a little different moving forward as they switch their approach to the next season

“It’s almost like these matches are separate from what we just did and kind of serve a different purpose,” he said. “It’s really strange that they happen within a week of each other but I guess that’s kind of how we’re looking at it.”

The Chargers on the road next Wednesday against Lee and then finish back in Huntsville against Trevecca Nazarene on Friday.