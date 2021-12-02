UAH men and women fall on the road to Delta State

CLEVELAND, Miss. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team battled down to the wire in a Thursday night road game at Delta State in an absolute nail-biter of a contest, ultimately falling to the Lady Statesmen 54-52. The Chargers slip to 1-5 while DSU improves to 3-3.

Selena Pruitt put up a season-high 20 points on the back of four 3-pointers, picked up eight boards, and handed out five assists to lead the Chargers in those categories and all players in scoring and assists while Alexis Woods was also in double figures for UAH with 13 points to go along with five rebounds.

The hosts held a 9-2 advantage after the game's opening five minutes but after a bucket by Woods in the last second of the quarter, UAH had cut the deficit to four at the first break. Despite pressure from the Chargers in the second frame, the Lady Statesmen would keep the advantage going into halftime with the score at 28-19.

A Miajah Bullock triple opened the scoring in the third stanza where UAH outscored the hosts by a 16-10 margin and would only trail by three at 38-35 going into the last period of play. Two buckets for the Chargers gave them their first lead of the contest at 39-38 after a Jesse Jennings layup on the fast break with 8:16 left to play. Both sides exchanged blows for the next couple minutes to have everything all square at 52-52 with 1:48 left in the game before DSU would make a second-chance jumper with two seconds to play to win the hard fought contest 54-52.

For the contest, UAH hit 41.5 percent of its attempts from the floor while holding Delta State to a 40.0 percent shooting performance. The Lady Statesmen were able to pick up a small advantage on their trips to the free-throw line, going 6-for-8 while the Chargers went 2-for-5 and also won the rebounding battle by a 43-24 margin.

Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse led the way for DSU with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists while Moriah Hurst had 11 rebounds which was tops for all players on the evening.

UAH will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon as they continue the road trip through the Magnolia State with a visit to Mississippi College.

Tip-off in Clinton is set for 2:00 p.m.