Charger Women ready to face tough Montevallo team in conference tourney

It's a rematch of last year's first round matchup in the conference tournament. UAH taking on Montevallo in the Falcons house Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

In 2020, UAH edged the Falcons by one point.

Coach Andrea Lemmond said it's a good matchup this season too.

"Both teams have a lot of scoring threats, they have a scoring punch from four of five diferrent people," Lemmond said. "They play nine to 10 people consistently, but so do we, any given night, Lex leads us in scoring, or Holly leads us in scoring.

It's win or go home!

UAH Men are home at Spraggins for their first round matchup Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.