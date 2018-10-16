Clear

Charger Hockey hits home ice

UAH Hockey prepping for home opener Saturday.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 9:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's time for the puck to drop at the VBC Saturday for Charger Hockey.

Arizona State comes to town. UAH Hockey Head Coach, Mike Corbett, said Arizona State is one of the most talented teams they'll face all year. Chargers opened the season with four road games, and they came up short in all four contests.

Coach says he hopes the home ice advantage brings them their first win this season. 

