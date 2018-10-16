It's time for the puck to drop at the VBC Saturday for Charger Hockey.
Arizona State comes to town. UAH Hockey Head Coach, Mike Corbett, said Arizona State is one of the most talented teams they'll face all year. Chargers opened the season with four road games, and they came up short in all four contests.
Coach says he hopes the home ice advantage brings them their first win this season.
Related Content
- Charger Hockey hits home ice
- Lady Chargers fall 65-62 in home opener
- Former Alabama player Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing phone charger
- Bullets hit Birmingham's Topgolf
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Southern California wildfires hit home for one of WAAY 31's own
- Man defending Hawaii home from volcano is hit by flaming lava bomb
- Utah trooper hit by vehicle
- Space Delivery: Astronauts get ice cream, make-own pizzas
- Huntsville Public Works crews prepare for potential ice accumulations
Scroll for more content...