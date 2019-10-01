Changes to Medicaid, Medicare rules have direct impact on Alabama patients

Some recent changes to Medicaid and Medicare rules are having a direct impact on Alabama patients.

Medicare reimbursements are going up. That means more money for Alabama hospitals, many of which are hemorrhaging red ink.

Also, a new law makes it easier for Medicaid to recover money from the estates of patients after they pass away. That could mean millions in savings for Alabama taxpayers.

State Senator Arthur Orr of Decatur sponsored the Medicaid Notification Bill. He says Alabama was one of the last states to pass a law that required Medicaid to be notified when patients who had been receiving benefits died.

“And the loss to the taxpayer was anywhere from five to seven million dollars each year,“ he said. "Quite frankly, they weren’t being notified in years past."

The federal government requires states to try to recoup the money that medicaid paid for a person’s care. Often, that means a lien is placed on the person’s property, and after they die, and the property is sold, the state collects repayment.

“Quite frankly, they weren’t being notified in years past, and because of that, the lien that they had on the home would never be exercised. So, the taxpayer’s out the money, the person got the free health care and there was no recourse once the house was sold,” Orr said.

Now, when a house is sold, if Medicaid has a lien on it, the agency must be notified so they can collect.

Speaking of debt, it’s something hospitals around the country, but especially here in Alabama, deal with daily. Now, a new formula for Medicare reimbursements is helping a little.

The Huntsville Hospital System is reimbursed $800 million annually from Medicare. That’s much less than hospitals in bigger cities and states, in part because of something called the wage index, which is part of a complicated formula Medicare uses to calculate reimbursements. Administrators say it’s been out of balance for decades.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the system was put in place in the early 80s. Higher-cost hospitals get higher payments, and lower-cost hospitals get lower payments. The gap has been expanding ever since.

Spillers says the new wage index helps, but not much.

“We have the lowest wage index in the country, here in Alabama,” he said. “It was a very small amount of money. We hope it’s the first of multiple changes to the system to bring the payments, to make them more equitable for Alabama hospitals.”

Spillers says the new index amounts to about $7 million more for the Huntsville Hospital System.

“It’s a band-aid. It’s not a fix,” he said.

Hospitals are a driving force in North Alabama’s economy, with tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, nearly a billion dollars in salaries and billions in economic impact. However, in our state, three out of four operate at a loss.

Spillers says Huntsville Hospital provided $70 million worth of uncompensated care last year. That’s one of the reasons he is a strong proponent of expanding Medicaid coverage.

“The problem we have as a public hospital is, many of the people we treat have no insurance. They fall through the gap. Most of those would be covered through Medicaid expansion,” he said.

Alabama is one of just fourteen states that have not expanded Medicaid. Orr says ultimately, expansion would be too costly for Alabama taxpayers.

“Even though the federal match is generous, sometimes 90 percent in the first few years, it does revert back to the mean, which is that 65 cents, give or take,” Orr said.

It’s an argument that gets Spillers’ back up.

“I would say that this state spends money on a regular basis to bring economic development, whether it be Mazda Toyota or Airbus or whoever, investing a little bit of money from the state to bring in a billion dollars from the federal government looks like a really good investment to me,” Spillers said.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, a recent study by the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that expanding Medicaid would cost Alabama $239 million over four years, but lead $11.4 billion in overall economic impact.