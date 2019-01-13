Clear

Changes rolling over the Crimson Tide

Things are getting shaken up in Tuscaloosa recently.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Since the 2019 National Championship game, Alabama has lost multiple key people on its staff. 

  1. Offensive Coordinator Mike Locksley - now Maryland Head Coach
  2. Quarterback Coach Dan Enos - now Miami Offensive Coordinator
  3. Offensive Line Coach Brent Key - now Georgia Tech assistant Head Coach, Run-Game Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach
  4. Wide Receivers Coach Josh Gattis - now Michigan Offensive Coordinator

There is lots of talk about who will take the place of each of these coaches. One name in the bowl is sticking out for Alabama fans: Steve Sarkisian. 

Sarkisian took over the offensive coordinator role for the Crimson Tide after Lane Kiffin left for FAU. After one season Sarkisian left T-Town for the Atlanta Falcons, but after this season the Falcons fired him. Saban talked about Sarkisian recently and ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted Saturday that the old OC would be coming back to his old team.

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1084269965212037121 https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1084275525516967936

