Changes possible for people who own rental properties in Huntsville

Changes could be coming for people who own rental properties in Huntsville.

City council is considering a rental registration program and required inspection of properties.

Renters WAAY 31 talked to on Tuesday said they think an ordinance could hold landlords accountable and make it so they know everything about the property they are renting.

One renter, Autumn Cole, said her family has rented a duplex in Five Points for two months, and like many of her neighbors, she doesn't fully know the condition of the home she's renting.

"I do believe there needs to be an inspection. We personally didn't get one. We personally didn't get one when we moved in, but I think it would be a good thing," said Cole. "Sometimes, there could be really big issues, like mold in the wall people have not seen, and people breathing it in, which isn't good. Both my girls have asthma and that effects them a lot."

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible ordinance. They say the city council wants there to be a rental registration to curb absentee landlords. The group says the ordinance has not been written yet.

Cindi Peters-Tanner, the group's president, says they want to be sure realtors and property managers are involved in the conversation and are able to help find a solution.

"We want to protect the investors who own the rental properties, but we also want to protect the neighborhoods and the communities from a decrease in value from absentee landlords," said Peters-Tanner.

The Huntsville City Council is holding a work session on June 12th, and that's when a new rental ordinance is expected to be discussed.

WAAY 31 reached out to the City of Huntsville on Tuesday to learn more about it, and as of Tuesday afternoon, we're still waiting to hear back.