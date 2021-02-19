Changes on the way for DeKalb County Health Department coronavirus vaccinations

The public health department is teaming up with the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to run the coronavirus vaccinations differently.

Appointments will still be made online or by calling the DeKalb County Health Department, but starting March 1, vaccinations will be given in a drive-thru. You need an appointment to get a vaccination.

On March 1 and March 8, vaccinations will be given out at the Agri-Business Center. On March 15, they will be given out at the Fort Payne Fair Grounds. Although the vaccinations are drive-thru, they are appointment only.

Separate from this change, if you got your vaccination at the January drive-thru clinic at Agri-Business Center, you can get your second shot on March 2 at the Agri-Business Center. The March 2 clinic is first come, first served, but only for those who got their first shot at the clinic in January.