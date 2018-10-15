Changes coming to the Alabama Parole Board

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey halted some parole hearings and laid out plans for massive reform because of WAAY 31's series of stories.

Today, there's a new person in charged of the Alabama Parole Board, Lyn Head.

The Governor and Attorney General also promised more change is on the way.

The WAAY 31 I-Team uncovered flaws across the system. The problems are so bad the parole board let one man serving a life sentence out of prison.

Jimmy Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville. The state admits Spencer should've never been released and is working to stop something like this from ever happening again.

Governor Kay Ivey came out of a meeting with the parole board at the State Capital saying, she is disappointed in how the board runs things.

She removed Cliff Walker as parole board chair. She also issued an executive order demanding the parole board to make changes in less than a month.

During a news conference, Attorney General Steve Marshall said, "I was disappointed with the answers we got. So I am putting a moratorium on early parole." The executive order issued, temporarily stops early parole hearing on inmates for 75 days. The only exception to this are inmates eligible for parole under the Alabama Medical Parole Act.

"Some of this is a result of the Spencer case that we saw, but also concerns we've heard from prosecutors and victims advocates around the state" said Marshall.

Governor Ivey said, parolee Spencer fell through the cracks. The cracks include, getting into a series of fights in prison that should've stopped him from getting paroled.

From the time Spencer was released in January until the murders in July, we found a trail of documents showing a systemic failure. Spencer walked away from his re-entry program, tricked his parole officer and had multiple run ins with the police. His parole officer did nothing about it.

Under the executive order the parole board must create a corrective action plan in the next 30 days.

"It's obvious we need a new approach so we can strengthen management and operations of that agency to better protect the people and public safety and restore confidence in pardon and paroles," said Governor Ivey. "This executive order will help strengthen leadership, management, and the operations."

Governor Ivey also said, she expects victim notification to be improved under this executive order.

Once the Parole Board comes up with a plan it must be approved by the Governor.