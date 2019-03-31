Changes down the road for Madison City School buses

"At this point the safety concern isn't the late buses, the safety concern is the fact that the parents are getting aggravated and then the kids get aggravated," said John Speigner.

Speigner says the attention to Madison City School buses started with a Facebook post.

"Somebody posted a complaint saying, you know, are all the parents having to suffer from not knowing where our kids are, you know, are they going to fix the problem, and then it cascaded from there," said Speigner.

Parents across the district noticed similar issues: overcrowding, buses sometimes 30 minutes late, and kids out of control on the bus. The district says its largely in part to an influx of new students into the district and they are actively working toward fixes.

"We have eight new buses on order to add to our fleet. Our transportation department is actively recruiting drivers through social media, employment ads, and outreaches to groups like veterans, retirees and our local teacher’s organization.

We are looking at a GPS-based service that will have a portal for parents to track their bus in real-time. The service will likely include an instant notification system for parents in case there’s a change in buses.," said Superintendent Robby Parker.

Speigner says that's good enough for him.

"The schools is really trying their heart out to make sure these kids get home safe and are as close to on time as they can make it," said Speigner.

While the district makes changes, Speigner says, as a parent, this is a teaching opportunity.

"The kids needs to learn a little patients in the process," Speigner said.