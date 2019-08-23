Changes could come to Joe Davis Stadium

City council members are planning architectural changes for a stadium right here in Huntsville.

Improvements made to the Joe Davis Stadium would call for 8 million dollars in investment by the city. The Joe Davis Stadium is all fenced up right now.

It has barbed wired, locks, and chains around it to keep homeless people out. All that could be changed in order to make this baseball field, a multi-sport venue. Originally the city had been trying to find a developer to renovate the stadium, but they weren't able to. Now the city wants to make changes, themselves.

If the city council decides to start renovating the stadium, officials said they would be able to budget for the changes, even though there's not enough money in the budget next fiscal year to start the plan.

At the city council meeting last night pictures of the updated venue shows a soccer field, but city officials said the stadium can be used for any sport event that requires a field that size.

"Bring it back to its roots, which was always a multi-use athletic facility. Obviously, it was primarily baseball, but there's a lot of folks in Huntsville that played their high school football in that stadium a few times, so really the idea is to take it back to what it was designed for," said Huntsville city administrator, John Hamilton.

Now the next step is the city needs to approve architectural plans before contractors can bid on it.