Changes could be coming to Decatur's Amphitheater

New improvements could be coming to the amphitheater in Decatur.

Mayor Tab Bowling wants to upgrade the theater on Bank street to better accommodate concerts and events. Right now the amphitheater does not have a full sound system or stage lights and those are just two things Mayor Bowling would like to see improved.

He told us Daikin donated $400,000 to the city's parks and recreation department. He also told us he would like to use $160,000 of the donation to buy sound and lighting equipment for the amphitheater.

We talked to a local musician who agrees the theater needs to be upgraded. He told us this will bring more talent to the area.

"It's a great idea. They already do free concerts in the park so bring more space and allow different people to come in. Maybe even bigger bands and whatnot," said Stephen Standeford who plays at the park.



There's no timeline quite yet on when those changes could be coming. Mayor bowling told us he's received support for the upgrades and hopes the city council will support it too.