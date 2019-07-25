Changes coming to Huntsville City Schools' facility use guidelines

Changes are coming to Huntsville City Schools' facility use guidelines.

The district discussed the changes on Thursday during a board of education meeting. Currently, there are two categories of facility use customers, Class A and Class B. Moving forward, there will also be a Class C category, and the definitions of the classes will change.

Previously, Class A customers were district organizations, district affiliates like boosters and PTAs and character building organizations like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Now, Class A will only include organizations directly accountable to the superintendent through schools' principals, including athletic boosters and PTAs. They will not pay a facility fee, only support staff fees.

Class B previously included all other groups. Class B will now be categorized as organizations that provide education-related services to Huntsville City Schools without charging fees to students, like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. They will pay both a Class B facility fee and support fees.

Class C now includes all other groups, which will pay Class C facility and support staff fees.

The changes will take effect on August 1st. Reservations made before August 1st will be managed and invoiced under the district's current rates and classifications.

The new rates and classifications are expected to be published on the Huntsville City Schools facility use site on Friday. Mobile users can see the document here.