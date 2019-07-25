Clear

Changes coming to Huntsville City Schools' facility use guidelines

The changes will take effect on August 1st.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Changes are coming to Huntsville City Schools' facility use guidelines.

The district discussed the changes on Thursday during a board of education meeting. Currently, there are two categories of facility use customers, Class A and Class B. Moving forward, there will also be a Class C category, and the definitions of the classes will change.

Previously, Class A customers were district organizations, district affiliates like boosters and PTAs and character building organizations like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. 

Now, Class A will only include organizations directly accountable to the superintendent through schools' principals, including athletic boosters and PTAs. They will not pay a facility fee, only support staff fees.

Class B previously included all other groups. Class B will now be categorized as organizations that provide education-related services to Huntsville City Schools without charging fees to students, like Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. They will pay both a Class B facility fee and support fees.

Class C now includes all other groups, which will pay Class C facility and support staff fees.

The changes will take effect on August 1st. Reservations made before August 1st will be managed and invoiced under the district's current rates and classifications.

The new rates and classifications are expected to be published on the Huntsville City Schools facility use site on Friday. Mobile users can see the document here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events