Big projects coming to Athens

"I think is a good thing for the small town of Athens as long as it stays that feel," said Chasity Smith.

People who live here in Athens are excited about changes headed to the city; with the condition that Athens keeps its small town atmosphere.

"We don't want to get too big, but of course we want people coming in," said Smith.

Mayor Ronnie Marks highlighted a few big projects coming Athens' way.

"We have a new, 16 million dollar facility we've broken ground everything is going great with it," said Marks.

The new Sportsplex will have 3 gyms, a walking track, outdoor play area and is set to be built by the fall of 2020. The next big project doesn't have a set opening date or a price tag just yet, but it promises to be a big addition near downtown.

"A development, a central park, walk-able to Athens State University and to downtown Athens," said Marks.

That community space is set to go at the former Pilgrims Pride property near downtown Athens. All of these major projects are coming right after the new high school officially opened last month. The money for the new projects will come from the city. Mayor Marks told WAAY31, since 2010 Athens has grown 17 percent he says that makes it the fastest growing city in the surrounding area.