Changes coming to Alabama's firearm policy

A state-issued conceal carry permit is no longer all you need in order to get a gun.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

New changes are coming to Alabama's firearm policy.

A state-issued conceal carry permit is no longer all you need in order to get a gun. Now, everyone has to go through an FBI background check for each purchase.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says some Alabama counties have given away permits without proper background checks, allowing felons to get their hands on guns.

The Alabama Attorney General's Office says it's working with federal and state authorities to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

