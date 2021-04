April 27, 2011, is a day most residents of North Alabama will never forget.

Multiple tornadoes ravaged the area, killing hundreds and leaving mass destruction in their wake.

WAAY 31 will remember the 10-year anniversary of this day with an in-depth look back at the destruction, the communities that came together to rebuild, and the people who will never be the same.

Watch WAAY 31 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27th for a special presentation: Changed Forever, The April 27th Tornadoes.