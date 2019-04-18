Change of Command at Redstone Arsenal

A changing of the guard took place at Redstone Arsenal Thursday morning.

Colonel John Hurley, Commander of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, is retiring after over 30 years of service. Thursday morning he handed command over to Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Darville. Colonel Hurley came to Huntsville in 2016, and led more than a thousand members of the Army Corps of Engineers. Last year, the center fulfilled more than $3 billion in contracts.

"John Hurley is absolutely one of our best Colonel commanders. We're gonna say goodbye to him, but we're also gonna be able to recognize his unbelievable career," said Lieutenant General Todd Semonite who handpicked both Hurley and Darville.

"It's just been wonderful to be down here in huntsville. It's such a mecca for smart, technology oriented people and it's the perfect location for our kind of command," said Colonel John Hurley.

Lieutenant Colonel Darville will serve as the commander for the next three months.

Colonel Marvin Griffin, who's on a tour of duty in Afghanistan, will take over the command in September.