Alabama law on car insurance more lenient in the new year

A new change to an old law is giving Alabama drivers a break if they're caught without car insurance.

The change took effect Wednesday.

When a driver is found without car insurance a first time, they must pay $200 and show proof of insurance within 30 days. This portion of the law is unchanged.

However, a second offense within four years had a heavier penalty - a $400 fine and a mandatory four-month insurance suspension. As of Jan. 1, 2020, the law changed to remove that suspension, a move some drivers support.

"That would definitely put a detriment on your situation if you can't drive for 4 months," Hatch Means said.

That's exactly why the Alabama Department of Revenue says it removed the four month suspension in 2020. The state says the penalty punished taxpayers from driving to work or school, even if they were able to show proof of insurance.

"For people that have jobs, people that need to get places, it's just wrong they can't drive anywhere," Kaylee Burlingame said.

The state law change did get a little tighter. Now you can face that $400 fine if you have a second violation within 3 years rather than 4 years. Means thinks the change is fair, while also holding people responsible.

"There should be some consequences for it, but I think the consequences now are appropriate," Means said.

The Alabama Department of Revenue says this change will help boost the effectiveness of the law, while making it easier for drivers to comply with the law.