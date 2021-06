A dry night ahead with mostly clear skies as temperatures drop back into the 70's.

A mild start to the work week with temperatures staying on the warmer side by the afternoon. The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain, but with a low pressure system that has the possibility of becoming a tropical cyclone moving in from Georgia, Tuesday is looking like the better day to see more widespread rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances continue to end out the work week.