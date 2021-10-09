Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chance for widespread fog to start the day Sunday, warmer temperatures follow

A nice pleasant night ahead as temperatures drop back into the 60's

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A nice pleasant night ahead as temperatures drop back into the 60's. However, as we get into late tonight we have the chance for fog development that could cause visibility issues.

Widespread fog likely waking up Sunday could once again bring visibility numbers to the single digits. Fog expected to move out by late morning with sunshine lasting throughout the day. Temperatures will also be a touch warmer Sunday and more humid as moisture in the air will bring our dewpoints up. Highs will remain in the 80's by the afternoon, but some areas could even get close to 90.

A slight chance for rain Monday and Tuesday but for the most part we're dry the next several days. A front moving in later in the week gives us the better chance for showers towards Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events