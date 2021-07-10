Clear
Chance for severe storms by the afternoon

Keep the umbrellas nearby, the next several days are filled with the possibility for heavy showers and storms!

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 7:02 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Temperatures close to 90 for our high today but with a humid airmass in place, heat indexes are closer to 100 and it will feel more a sauna outside. The risk for severe weather amps up this afternoon as the chance for isolate showers and thunderstorm increase in the early afternoon. Biggest risk will be the heavy rain leading to flooding, but damaging gusty winds is also a possibility.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected once again come Sunday, with flooding once again being the biggest concern. 

Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
