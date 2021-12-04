Chance for scattered showers waking up Sunday

Despite the cloud coverage all Saturday, temperatures got into the unseasonable upper 60's this afternoon. Slight chance for a shower or two heading into tonight, but prepare for a mild night that is mostly dry.

Sunday's forecast looks a lot like Saturday with the mild start and chance for a pop up shower and isolated thunderstorm or two throughout the day. Once we get into Sunday night, it's a different story. Chance for stronger storms moves through the area starting late Sunday into Monday. Looks right now as if the severe threat will miss us, but biggest concerns with this system looks to be damaging wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The bulk of the rain moves out by Monday afternoon aside from a few lingering showers into the night. Behind the front, dry and cool air lasts for most of the work week. A break in showers comes Tuesday during the day, but Tuesday night into Wednesday morning another round of showers rolls through.