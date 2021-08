Mainly dry throughout the morning, but by the afternoon things change. About a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon, but by the evening back to a dry mostly clear night. Cloud coverage today will keep our highs in the upper 80's, but tomorrow things warm up!

Much drier weather on Sunday gives us the recipe for temperatures to climb back into the 90's by the afternoon!

Afternoon showers remain eminent going into the work week around our peak heating, with a few down pours possible.