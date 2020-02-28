Another chance for snowflakes Friday night, flood threat returns next week

A fast moving moisture starved system arrived just before sunrise Friday morning. We saw some flurries and even enough snow showers in parts of Tennessee for a dusting. For most of North Alabama the air was too dry and we lost most of the snow aloft to evaporation. By this afternoon the system will be far enough southeast that we'll see sunny skies with highs near 50.

A second weak system races through tonight for North Alabama. We'll see scattered showers overnight, potentially mixing with some snow by early Saturday morning. Flurries fade and clouds gradually clear through the day Saturday. Temperatures are milder by Sunday, finally topping out closer to average under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A pattern shift occurs Sunday night as showers increase again heading into Monday. Expect showers off and on with some embedded storms Monday. The same holds true for Super Tuesday. However, the wind starts picking up and temperatures hit the 70 degree mark Tuesday afternoon. Most model forecasts hold off the heaviest rain and greatest chance for strong to severe storms until late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Still, the chance for embedded storms is present during Election Day, too. It's too early to nail down any real specifics with Tuesday Night/Wednesday's storm threat, but we'll be monitoring it closely in the coming days.

One other aspect of the forecast worth keeping an eye on is the flooding threat. Localized amounts exceeding three inches will be possible next week, so flooding may very well be a problem for us yet again.