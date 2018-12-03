Chabad of Huntsville lights 12 foot menorah

The Chabad of Huntsville kicked off the holiday of Hanukkah with the lighting of a 12 foot menorah at Bridge Street on Sunday. Chabad Rabbi Moshe Cohen led a Hanukkah service and Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Colonel Kelsey Smith was the honorary keeper of the flame.

There was also a children's festival at the event featuring music and face painting. The crowd enjoyed traditional potato pancakes served on Hanukkah called latkas.

"The nature of light is such that one candle can light up many candles, and no matter how many candles the one candle lights, its own brightness is never diminished. We can brighten up the lives of those around us, and it will never diminish our own brightness. On the contrary, it will make our own lives shine ever more brightly, and ever more meaningfully," said Rabbi Mose Cohen of the Chabad of Huntsville during the service.

Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday commemorating the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It is also known as the Festival of Lights.