Century-old tree in Athens topples during overnight storms

Business owners in the area say they hope the legacy of this historic tree lives on somehow.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 7:19 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Part of South Marion Street on the Athens Courthouse Square is blocked Thursday morning after a historic tree toppled during Wednesday night's storms.

Officers say they're grateful no one was injured when the tree fell. The tree stood right next to the confederate monument on the square, and we're told it's over a 100 years old.

This land is owned by the county, so it'll be up to them to clean it up. For now, caution tape surrounds the tree, and barricades will be blocking part of the road until the tree is removed.

