Central Volunteer Fire Department announces death of long-time firefighter

Central Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday that one of its firefighters, Capt. Anthony Wilson, died Thursday.

Here’s their full post to Facebook:

“With a heavy heart, we are sad to announce the passing of Captain Anthony Wilson. Captain Wilson passed away suddenly last night.

“Captain Wilson has been with the Central Volunteer Fire Department for 21 years. He was a proven leader, a voice of reason, and a selfless firefighter and EMT who worked tirelessly to help our community during its time in need.

“His positive influence will forever be felt throughout our department, Madison County and beyond.

“We ask that you keep the Wilson family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Rest easy Captain Anthony Wilson, we got it from here.

“End of Watch 11/21/2019”