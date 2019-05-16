Central School students travel the world via virtual reality

Kindergarten students at Central School in Madison County took a quick trip to Egypt on Tuesday.

The morning jaunt came via virtual reality.

Students in Jennifer Williams’ class put on headsets to tour pyramids and a palace and to take a helicopter ride.

Williams said teaching with virtual reality is another way to take her students somewhere they wouldn’t be able to go for a regular field trip.

“Such as outer space, Egypt, we went to the North Pole this year,” she said. “So it really gives the kids an opportunity to see what other places look like without actually taking them there."

Students love it, she said.

"Because all of the drawings on the wall they look cool,” said Ava Erskine.

Ava and her fellow students also took VR trips to Hawaii, Mexico and the time of dinosaurs on Tuesday.