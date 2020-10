Central North Alabama Health Services is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 21.

It’ll be held at the Huntsville Family Health Center at 751 Pleasant Row from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants will be able get the flu vaccination from their vehicles, and all insurances will be accepted.

You’re asked to bring an ID and insurance card, if you have one. The shot costs $25 for people without insurance.

Appointments are not required.