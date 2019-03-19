Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Central High School in Lauderdale County dismissing at 10 a.m.

Due to a water situation, Central High School will dismiss at 10 a.m.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to a water situation, Central High School will dismiss at 10 a.m.

No other Lauderdale County schools are closing early.

The district has not released details on the problem at Central High.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events