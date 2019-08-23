Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release 2019-2020 flu guidelines

The CDC has released its 2019-2020 flu guidelines, just before the season begins

The CDC has flu activity listed as low right now, but that will change in the coming months. They estimate there were about 43 million cases last year and about 61,000 deaths.

Doctors in Huntsville say that wasn't the case here, where the cases weren't as severe as in recent years. However, they say that still doesn't mean you should skip out on getting a flu shot.

"For us, it still remains you better get the flu shot as soon as you can around September or October," Dr. Ali Hassoun, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, said.

Dr. Hassoun says getting the flu shot and going to see your doctor as soon as you have flu-like symptoms are the best ways to prevent getting and spreading the flu.